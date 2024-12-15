By

Tesla is currently selling the launch edition of its Cybertruck units in inventories around the U.S., as can be seen on the company’s website.

Within the past few days, Tesla’s “Foundation Series” Cybertrucks have appeared on the company’s inventory page in states across the U.S. At the time of writing on Sunday afternoon, Tesla’s website still shows inventory Foundation Series units in at least California, Colorado, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, and likely several other states.

As noted on listings for these units, they still include many of the initial launch features that have always come with the Foundation Series units, including the subtle “Foundation Series” badges near the side mirrors, the inclusion of Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD), and lifetime premium connectivity, among other upgraded Tesla Cybertruck accessories still.

You can find the inventory units for both the tri-motor Cyberbeast configuration and the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) trim, which are listed at $119,990 and $99,990, respectively. By comparison, U.S. buyers can now purchase non-Foundation Series units, which don’t include the aforementioned upgrades, for $79,990 (AWD) and $99,990 (Cyberbeast) through Tesla’s online order configurator.

Florida-based X user Bearded Tesla said that there were 13 Foundation Series Cybertrucks at his local delivery center, as well as several non-Foundation Series units. He also confirmed that the Foundation Series models would still include FSD Supervised, as can be seen on the inventory page when searching for Cybertrucks.

Tesla effectively ended the Foundation Series program for the U.S. market in October, going on to launch the non-Foundation Series units online. The program lasted around 11 months since Tesla initially launched the Cybertruck last November.

Currently, the Foundation Series is still the only Cybertruck option available in the Canadian and Mexican markets, and some have been speculating that Tesla could continue this for a while, eventually rolling out non-Foundation Series units, just as it did in the U.S.

Tesla also achieved a positive gross margin on the Cybertruck for the first time in October, after ramping up production of the electric vehicle (EV) at its Gigafactory in Texas throughout much of this year. A recent recall of the Cybertruck that was resolved with a software update revealed that there were approximately 27,185 units affected—likely a good estimate for the number of units that had been produced thus far by the tenth month of the year.

