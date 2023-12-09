Tesla order configurator revealed for ‘Foundation Series’ Cybertruck

By

Tesla’s order configurator for the limited launch edition “Foundation Series” Cybertruck has been revealed, as shared in a video over the weekend.

After invites to order the Foundation Series Cybertruck went out to select reservation holders earlier this week, multiple people have said that they completed an order. One such reservation holder includes Omar of Whole Mars Catalog, who shared a video of the Cybertruck’s order configurator on Saturday morning.

The video features a walkthrough of the order configurator, starting with the invite email received by many individuals last Wednesday. When proceeding to the design page, the configurator shows the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) version, starting at $99,990, along with the Cyberbeast tri-motor trim, priced at $119,990.

Tesla is prioritizing deliveries of the Cybertruck in California and Texas, and while the dual-motor version has an estimated delivery timeline ranging from this month to March 2024, the tri-motor Cyberbeast trim says that estimated delivery of the configuration will take place in early 2024. Residents in other states are expected to get access to the truck in 2024.

The configurator also details features such as the Cybertruck’s steer-by-wire system, its high ground clearance and suspension, and the optional add-on of a range extender, which sits in the vehicle’s truck bed and increases its estimated range to around 470 miles per charge. The range extender isn’t yet available, and it’s expected to begin production in late 2024.

The video walkthrough is a little over 19 minutes and includes more details about the Tesla Cybertruck’s Powershare feature, its inclusion of the FSD beta, and more.

Below are some of the initial differences between the Foundation Series Cyberbeast and dual-motor trims for the Cybertruck, and the things included with any Foundation Series order, as detailed in the configurator:

Dual-Motor Cybertruck

Dual-motor, AWD

318 miles estimated range

340 miles estimated range with all-season tires (available in 2024)

4.1-second 0-60 mph

112 mph top speed

600 horsepower

7,435 lb-ft of torque

11,000 pounds of towing capacity

Cyberbeast Tri-Motor Cybertruck

Tri-motor, AWD

301 miles estimated range with all-terrain tires

320 miles estimated range with all-season tires (available in 2024)

2.6-second 0-60 mph

130 mph top speed

845 horsepower

10,296 lb-ft of torque

11,000 pounds of towing capacity

Included with the Foundation Series Cybertruck

Limited-edition configuration

Laser-etched Foundation Series badge

Foundation Series cabin graphic

20-inch Cyber wheels with 35-inch tires

White décor

Off-road light bar

Premium accessories

Powershare home backup

Powershare mobile connector

Full Self-Driving beta capability

Lifetime premium connectivity

You can watch the full Whole Mars Catalog video on YouTube below.

Some have also spotted that the Cybertruck order agreement does include a one-year “no resale” agreement, which was initially found in the owner’s manuals for other Tesla vehicles last month in a section titled “For Cybertruck Only.” After news of the agreement surfaced, the paragraph detailing the agreement was quietly removed from the owner’s manuals, leaving some curious as to whether Cybertruck owners would be subject to the agreement.

Now, the no-resale agreement can be found in Tesla’s order configurator for the Cybertruck, saying that those who try to flip the vehicles within a year could be subject to up to $50,000 in legal penalties.

