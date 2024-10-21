Tesla is enabling Full Self-Driving transfer for Cybertruck: here’s the details

By

Tesla is enabling the ability to transfer Full Self-Driving from a vehicle to the Cybertruck for the first time, allowing owners who purchased FSD on a car previously to transfer the suite to the all-electric pickup.

Tesla has been using the Full Self-Driving transfer to let owners move the suite from one vehicle to another as they buy new cars.

It saves them thousands, as previously, Tesla required owners to purchase the Full Self-Driving suite outright when buying a new car, which was undesired by owners who had already shelled out up to $15,000 for the semi-autonomous capability.

Over the past year, Tesla has decided to listen to owner complaints, as CEO Elon Musk’s argument that FSD is now priced at a fraction of what it will eventually be worth never truly sat well with the everyday person.

Tesla started offering Full Self-Driving transfers for the first time last year, but made them available only for a limited time. It has done enabled the ability to transfer Full Self-Driving on several occasions since then, including twice so far this year.

However, Tesla is now taking it a step further, giving owners the ability to now transfer Full Self-Driving from a vehicle they own to the Cybertruck, something it has not previously allowed in the past.

The ability to transfer Full Self-Driving to another Cybertruck will be available until the end of the year.

Before today, owners who bought Full Self-Driving on the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y were able to transfer the suite to another vehicle in this lineup, but not the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck owners would have to purchase the Full Self-Driving suite outright once again, adding the current price of $8,000 to the cost of the vehicle.

