Tesla Cybertruck ‘Foundation Series’ is being offered to some lucky buyers

By

Tesla appears to be finally letting people configure their Cybertruck orders, but only in California and Texas, as a part of the pickup’s “Foundation Series.”

Tesla made first deliveries of the Cybertruck last week on November 30, but only a handful of units made it to owners.

The automaker disclosed three configurations, with the Dual Motor and Tri-Motor “Beast” Cybertruck being listed as available for delivery in 2024. However, it appears, according to an email that was reportedly sent to some reservation holders, that Texas and California residents are being prioritized:

“As an early reservation holder, you are invited to order your Foundation Series Cybertruck, which is fully optioned and includes limited-edition laser-etched badging, premium accessories, charging equipment with Powershare home backup hardware, all-terrain tires, Full-Self Driving capability, and more.”

Deliveries have begun in California and Texas, with more states in 2024.”

I’m one of the lucky ones to get Foundation Edition. Here is proof. Does it still stand with wrapping for free? pic.twitter.com/MZ14mv9yt9 — Roberto Aguilar (@Rob_ing_yo_mny) December 6, 2023

It appears that Tesla is pricing this configuration at $122,135 after destination fees and a $250 order fee. This hints that it would be the Tri-Motor configuration of the Cybertruck that people would receive for ordering this Foundation Series.

Other people have also posted emails and communications from Tesla that outline the same email, but they have since been deleted.

Members of the Tesla Cybertruck Owners forum also indicated that some Tesla employees received the same email.

Tesla is apparently reserving these early Cybertruck builds for employees who are living near Gigafactory Texas or perhaps the Fremont Factory in Northern California, especially as the email specifically states the residents in Texas and California are being prioritized with these units.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck ‘Foundation Series’ is being offered to some lucky buyers