Baltimore will electrify city vehicle fleet by 2030

By

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill on Monday that ensures the city’s fleet of government vehicles will be all-electric by 2030.

“It shows here our shared commitment to making Baltimore a leader as a climate-conscious and sustainable government,” Scott said during remarks after he signed the bill, according to WBAL. “We are working to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases entering our environment and doing everything to ensure that city government is taking steps to modernize alongside those goals.”

Baltimore follows in the footsteps of the State of Maryland as a whole, as Governor Wes Moore committed to a goal of having 100 percent of the state’s new vehicle sales be electric by 2035.

Maryland’s Air Quality Control Advisory Council unanimously voted in March to approve a regulation that would outline specific goals to have a certain percentage of new vehicle sales be emission-free.

The State already follows the California Air Resource Board, or CARB for short, and its emissions programs. It is one of seventeen states that have adopted CARB’s standards.

Maryland’s announcement in March, along with Baltimore’s on December 4, both featured all-electric vehicles from Ford, as the Mustang Mach-E seems to be the centerpiece of each.

Baltimore City vehicles are going electric! Today, I officially signed Council Bill 21-0159 into law that will require 100% of ALL vehicles procured for the administrative fleet to be zero emission by 2030. pic.twitter.com/XhGTQCce16 — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) December 5, 2023

Maryland has been a regular on lists that recognize the most sustainable states in the U.S. WalletHub, which creates the list each year, lists Maryland as the fifth in the overall rankings, trailing Vermont, New York, California, and Hawaii.

Maryland ranked seventh in Environmental Quality, fourth in Eco-Friendly Behaviors, and seventh in Climate-Change Contributions, giving it an overall score of 74.70.

Councilman Mark Conway also commented on Baltimore’s commitment to the all-electric fleet by stating, “Baltimore government has the chance to lead in transitioning away from fossil fuels and leaving a livable planet for our children and grandchildren. Passing this bill, and now having it signed into law, means a more modern, environmentally friendly fleet for city workers and a lower carbon footprint for city government.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Baltimore will electrify city vehicle fleet by 2030