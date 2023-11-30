Tesla Cybertruck: price, range, trims, and specs revealed

By

Tesla has finally revealed the pricing, range, trims, and other specifications of the Cybertruck at its delivery event at Gigafactory Texas today, as it handed over the first units to customers on Thursday afternoon.

After four years, Tesla finally made the first deliveries of the Cybertruck in what will be remembered as a historic day for the automaker. Now that the event is official, we finally have concrete details on how much the Cybertruck costs, what its range is, the trim levels it decided to roll with for the early builds, and other important specs that customers have waited for.

Tesla Cybertruck Pricing and Trims

The Cybertruck was initially priced at $39,990, $49,990, and $69,990 across Single, Dual, and Tri-Motor trim levels when it was first unveiled four years ago. Since then, a lot has changed.

Now, Tesla is rolling with [trim levels], and they are priced as follows:

Tri-Motor “Cyberbeast” – $99,990

Dual-Motor All-Wheel-Drive – $79,990

Rear-Wheel-Drive – $60,990

This is more than what was initially unveiled, but it is understandable considering macroeconomic changes in the four years since. Additionally, Tesla still was able to offer its pickup at a pricing point that is highly competitive with other electric pickups on the market.

Tesla Cybertruck Range

Range was perhaps the biggest and most anticipated factor for many potential Cybertruck buyers. Early on, Tesla claimed the Cybertruck would have 500 miles of range with its Tri-Motor configuration, 300 miles with the Dual Motor, and 250 miles on the Single Motor.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen some interesting range estimations based on those who have gotten their hands on the truck. Yesterday, the Tesla community was mulling over MKBHD’s Cybertruck cabin image that showed 265 miles of range with one of the ten indicators shaded out, meaning it had between 81 and 90 percent of its range remaining.

However, Tesla confirmed that the range will be the following:

Tri-Motor “Cyberbeast” – 320 miles (+Range Extender to 440+ miles)

Dual-Motor All-Wheel-Drive – 340 miles (+Range Extender to 470+ miles)

Rear-Wheel-Drive – 250 miles

Other Specs and Features

Tesla developed an in-house stainless steel alloy that was designed to be incredibly durable and cannot be bent. Tesla showed its strength by releasing the video of numerous firearms attempting to penetrate the vehicle’s body, which it was able to deflect, protecting all of those who will sit inside of it.

Feat of Strength 1: Shots fired pic.twitter.com/aPfpQuMXvc — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

The Cybertruck has an 11,000-pound towing capacity, which Tesla flexed by showing video of it hauling SpaceX equipment. Additionally, the bed is covered with strong composite materials and does not need a liner, Musk said.

The Cybertruck also completed a 40,000-pound pull at 318 feet, beating a Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Ford F-350 Diesel.

Feat of Strength 2: Truck pull pic.twitter.com/senCV4YhTe — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

Tesla also added adjustable ride height features to “drive over basically anything,” and thanks to its 17-inch ground clearance, the pickup has “insane off-roading capability.”

Steer-by-wire was also added as a capability, making driving easier in tight spaces. Steer-by-while has high capability, low-speed maneuverability thanks to the addition of this feature.

In terms of performance, Tesla put the Cybertruck up against a brand new 2023 Porsche 911 to test the pickup’s quarter-mile capability. The Cybertruck was able to beat the vehicle while towing another Porsche 911 simultaneously, an impressive feat in terms of speed, acceleration, and power.

Feat of Strength 3: Cyberbeast (0-60 in 2.6s) pic.twitter.com/q0cK9zb21D — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

Acceleration metrics are listed as:

Tri-Motor “Cyberbeast” – 0-60 MPH in 2.6 seconds

Dual-Motor All-Wheel-Drive – 0-60 MPH in 3.9 seconds

Rear-Wheel-Drive – 0-60 MPH in 6.5 seconds

After four years of patiently waiting, the Cybertruck is finally here! Tell us what you think about it and what Tesla revealed to us in the comments below.

