Tesla Cybertruck gets new dark wrap following fresh details

Tesla Cybertruck was spotted with a new dark wrap just days after the Q2 Earnings Call when the automaker updated owners with fresh details regarding the testing and validation of the all-electric pickup ahead of production.

Tesla has been testing the Cybertruck on public roads for quite some time now, but only recently did the automaker start wrapping the vehicle before it took it out for drives.

Earlier this Summer, the Cybertruck emerged with a lighter camo wrap that was somewhat similar to digital camouflage. However, new sightings of the vehicle have revealed a darker wrap (via Cybertruck Owners Club Forum):

The Cybertruck sightings before this Summer all featured the vehicle’s exoskeleton, which is a simple grey color. Tesla has said in the past that the Cybertruck will be able to be wrapped in any color or design, and we are finally seeing what it will look like with these wraps on the pickup.

Another person spotted the dark wrap Cybertruck on I-280 in California:

The Cybertruck has been in testing for some time, but earlier this week during the Earnings Call for Q2, there were more details shed by Tesla regarding the testing processes of the pickup as it moves toward production.

“We are now testing Cybertruck vehicles around the world for final certification and validation.”

Tesla also confirmed that initial production remains on track for later this year. Musk also said during the Earnings Call:

“With regard to our Cybertruck, we continue to build our release candidates of the Cybertruck on our final production line in Austin.”

CEO Elon Musk and other executives did not make any comment about the Q3 delivery date the company had mentioned earlier this year. However, Musk still believes the Cybertruck’s first deliveries will happen this year:

“And this is no small car, but we really cared about the exterior dimensions of the Cybertruck down to the last millimeter. So just — we try to get right in the middle of the Goldilocks zone, not too big, not too small and then really maximize the utility of the volume. And we can’t wait to start delivering it later this year.”

