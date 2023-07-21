By

Tesla has launched the sale of its electric vehicles in Malaysia, the automaker confirmed this week.

Tesla has worked to expand its sales footprint to new markets for several years in an attempt to bring the electric vehicle revolution to as many countries as possible.

Asia is a specifically strong market for Tesla as it operates Giga Shanghai in China, which produces cars for this region and has what are usually recognized as the company’s best-built vehicles.

Tesla started preparing for Malaysian auto sales in February after it received an approval from the country’s government to import BEVs.

With the news, Tesla was primed to establish several new branches of operation, including a Head Office, Service Centers, and a Supercharger Network, which has also evidently taken shape.

“We are pleased by Tesla’s decision to establish its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in Malaysia. This demonstrates Tesla’s confidence in our economic fundamentals and conducive business environment,” Malaysia Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said after news of Tesla’s approved application spread.

By early this month, Tesla was preparing to begin selling cars to Malaysian customers, starting with the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla received 10,000 Model Y orders just 96 hours after launch in Malaysia, and things are already rolling.

Tesla shared a promotional video sparking more excitement for its entry into the Malaysian market this week, showing off the Model Y and its prowess under the lights of Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia🇲🇾, Meet Model Y 🚗 pic.twitter.com/ZJM4OQAlDy — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) July 20, 2023

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla launches EV sales in Malaysia