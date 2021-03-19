Tesla’s first 8k-ton Giga Press for Cybertruck production showcased in new video

During Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2020 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk remarked that the Cybertruck, the company’s all-electric pickup, will require a Giga Press that’s larger than the already-massive machines installed for the Model Y rear underbody in the Fremont Factory. A video of the first of these machines was recently shared by IDRA Group, the company that produces the house-sized die-casting contraptions.

While IDRA did not name Tesla directly in its video, the Italy-based company noted that a leading manufacturer of electric cars has ordered its first 8,000-ton die-casting machine. Apart from being an evident reference to Tesla, IDRA’s mention of the machine’s specs also mirrors that of Elon Musk’s statements during the previous earnings call. While addressing an analyst’s inquries, the CEO noted that the Cybertruck would be “using an 8,000-ton casting press for (its) rear body casting.”

“Once again, IDRA makes a world’s first for technological innovation, and we are very proud to announce that today, on the 16th of March 2021, we’ve been able to secure the first order for an 8,000-ton die-casting machine. This order is being placed by a leading global manufacturer for new energy vehicles,” IDRA General Manager Riccardo Ferrario said.

The Tesla Model Y is being produced with a Giga Press, a formidable machine capable of producing the all-electric crossover’s single-piece rear underbody. The Model Y’s Giga Press is a 6,000-ton contraption, but as Musk mentioned during the Q4 and FY 2020 earnings call, since the Cybertruck is a larger vehicle, it would require an even larger die-casting machine. Interestingly enough, the IDRA General Manager mentioned in the company’s recent video that the 8,000-ton press is designed to create components for large vehicles like the Cybertruck, among others.

“This giant machine will be used for the production of chassis components of larger vehicles such as pickup trucks, full electric lightweight goods vehicles, and SUVs. It is a maestro, and not only shows the capabilities of IDRA’s technical superiority, but also validates the many, many years of hard work that have gone into realizing this project,” Ferrario said.

Particularly noteworthy in IDRA’s video was the General Manager’s mention of other vehicles like SUVs and full electric lightweight goods vehicles that could be produced during the 8,000-ton Giga Press. Considering that the 8,000-ton Giga Press can create larger parts, the idea of a Tesla transit van or perhaps a large, full-size SUV may be feasible. Elon Musk noted in his Master Plan, Part Deux, that Tesla would be expanding its EV lines to address major segments, after all. With this in mind, the Cybertruck’s Giga Press could very well be the machine that takes Tesla a step closer to completing the second phase of Musk’s grand strategy.

Watch a video of the Cybertruck’s 8,000-ton Giga Press in the video below.

