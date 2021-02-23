Tesla Cybertruck Hot Wheels RC leaves production hell, starts customer deliveries

Hot Wheels’ limited edition Tesla Cybertruck RC deliveries may be kicking off soon. It seems like Mattel and Tesla are both determined to produce Cybertrucks this year.

A Cybertruck RC reservation holder, @tesla_master, shared photos of the Hot Wheels version of the Tesla pickup truck via Twitter recently. The images suggest that the deliveries for the 1:64 scale Cybertruck RC may have already started. The limited-edition Tesla Cybertruck RC came in 1:10 and 1:64 scale models.

Deliveries were initially scheduled for December 2020 but were pushed to May 2021. It seems that Mattel was able to expedite delivery for the 1:64 scale model, but the larger, more detailed, and premium 1:10 scale Cybertruck RC’s deliveries may still begin May 2021.

The Cybertruck RC mini is finally making its way to those who preordered it 1 year ago! 🔥🔥👀@WholeMarsBlog pic.twitter.com/a94bIp8cSR — Christian 🌎🚀 (@tesla_master) February 22, 2021

Matel asked preorder holders to re-confirm their orders around Christmas last year. At the time, it seemed like Hot Wheels was experiencing its own version of Elon Musk’s “production hell,” similar to when Tesla had difficulty ramping initial Model 3 production back in 2018.

The Cybertruck will be produced in Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas, which has been make remarkable progress over the last few months. Production robots, parts of the Model Y’s massive Giga Press machine, and even a Boring Company tank have been spotted at the Giga Texas site in recent weeks. Elon Musk stated that the Cybertruck would be using even bigger Giga Press machines for the Cybertruck.

Musk also said that the Cybertruck’s design has been finalized. Tesla may start trial production for the Cybertruck by the end of 2021.

When Tesla finally revealed the Cybertruck, it took the world some time to get comfortable with the all-electric pickup truck’s unique aesthetic. However, it didn’t take too long for the public to warm up to the Cybertruck’s futuristic design.

