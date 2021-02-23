Tesla Solar Roof gets Europe and Canada expansion estimate

Tesla Solar Roof’s international expansion to Canada and Europe seems set for later this year based on a recent Twitter reply from Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO was hopeful that Solar Roof installations would expand internationally by the end of 2021.

At the beginning of 2020, Elon Musk seemed excited about ramping the Solar Roof. Before COVID-19 started spreading worldwide, Tesla Energy was poised to take center stage and start growing again.

A little more than a year ago, Musk hinted that international Solar Roof installations could start by late 2020. By June of last year, Tesla submitted a Solar Roof patent to the European Patent Office. The patent was titled “Packaging for Solar Roof Tiles,” revealing a kind of protective casing for a single solar roof tile.

The global pandemic may have momentarily stalled Tesla Energy’s timeline last year—like most projects in 2020. However, the company seems determined to move forward with just as much fervor this year. And despite the virus, Tesla Energy still managed to make significant strides technologically and strategically.

During the last TSLA earnings call, Elon Musk revealed that Tesla Energy managed to improve the integration between the Powerwall and Tesla Retrofit Solar and Solar Roof. Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zack Kirkhorn added that the company is focused on getting an industry-leading cost structure in place last year for its solar expansion. He stated that industry-leading pricing was an essential part of becoming a market share leader in solar.

Elon Musk stated that Tesla actually saw “tremendous growth in solar quarter-over-quarter last year,” despite the pandemic. “So we do actually expect to become the market leader in solar and then go far beyond it,” replied Musk to an institutional investor’s question.

