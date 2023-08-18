Tesla lays down the law on Cybertruck image leaks

By

Tesla has officially laid down the law on employees leaking pictures and videos of the Cybertruck, which has been one of the few ways fans have been able to keep up with the pickup’s development.

For a few months, Tesla Cybertruck images and videos have emerged from within the factories, giving us looks at the latest developments regarding the vehicle.

While there have been several sightings of the Cybertruck on public roads and outside of factories, pictures of the vehicle on the floor within the walls of Giga Texas have been a hot commodity, and Tesla fans have been hungry for more ever since they got their first taste.

Unfortunately for many, the days of getting pictures of the Cybertruck may be over, or at least much harder to get.

Tesla sent a message to employees this morning warning them of new, more severe consequences for anyone caught taking pictures or videos of the vehicle.

The message to employees reads:

“Effective today, any employees or contractors found taking photos or videos on-site of anything related to the Cybertruck (e.g. vehicle, parts, production line, etc.) without an official business need/justification (i.e. dictated by job/scope and validated by Security during initial contact) will be immediately escorted off-site pending HR investigation and follow up contact.

The CT team will issue photo passes/stickers to appropriate personnel in the future to help expedite interactions with Security for business-related photography/videography.”

Tesla has always frowned upon leaking images of vehicles or factory interiors with sensitive information, but Cybertruck leaks have continued to appear online, and it seems the automaker is taking nearly any precaution to prevent more leaks from happening.

