Tesla Cybertruck lands EV tax credit as discount remains in limbo

Tesla has landed a huge break for the Cybertruck as the company announced that the all-electric pickup truck now qualifies for the IRA EV Tax Credit, enabling more affordability and accessibility for consumers.

However, it is uncertain whether the tax credit will be sticking around as the Trump Administration has leaned toward axing the discount.

The company has been anticipating the tax credit to take effect for the Cybertruck for some time.

In its Q4 2024 Earnings Shareholder Deck, Tesla said it was still expecting the Cybertruck to qualify, but it did not confirm that it was going to be available for the pickup quite yet:

“We expect Cybertruck to be eligible for the IRA consumer tax credit, helping to improve affordability and access for even more customers.”

However, on Monday night, Tesla officially confirmed the vehicle was qualified for the IRA EV tax credit of $7,500, bringing its introductory price down to $72,490:

The tax credit now applies to nine vehicles across Tesla’s fleet. They are:

Tesla Cybertruck – Dual Motor

Tesla Cybertruck – Single Motor

Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive

Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla Model X All-Wheel-Drive

Tesla Model Y Long Range All-Wheel-Drive

Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive

Tesla Model Y Performance

The EV tax credit has been a hotly contested issue since the Trump Administration took over. Many believe that President Trump will eliminate the tax credit, which stood to be a disadvantage for EV companies everywhere.

However, some analysts and even CEO Elon Musk have said Tesla stands to benefit from the elimination of the EV tax credit, as other manufacturers are too reliant on the $7,500 discount to sell units.

Tesla, on the other hand, has such reliable tech and a vehicle that truly encapsulates the modern style that the tax credit will only impact it slightly.

Dan Ives of Wedbush said:

“In line with our thoughts over the past few weeks Tesla has a scale and scope that is unmatched and while losing the EV tax credit could also hurt some demand on the margins in the US, this will enable Tesla to further fend off competition from Detroit as pricing/scale/scope is an apples to oranges when compared to the rest of the auto industry once the EV tax credit disappears.”

For now, it remains intact. Whether the credit will remain still is uncertain as the Trump Administration mulls spending and where cuts can be made.

