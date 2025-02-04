Ferrari plans to launch its first BEV later this year

By

Ferrari has announced plans to launch its first full battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in Italy later this year, slated to be one of six full electric models the company plans to unveil in the coming months.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said it would launch its first BEV at a capital markets day event on October 9, located at the automaker’s headquarters in Maranello (via Reuters). Although Benedetto did not disclose any further details on the electric Ferrari’s launch, he said that the company plans to go public with the highly-anticipated model “in a unique and innovative way.”

The launch is also aiming for the beginning of Q4, when Ferrari in the past has signaled that it would debut the BEV supercar. In addition, Ferrari has said that it is still aiming to achieve a 5 percent increase in revenues and core earnings in 2025, along with targeting profitability targets on its vehicles for 2026.

“On these solid foundations, we expect further robust growth in 2025,” Vigna said.

Although Ferrari has been offering hybrid models of its luxury vehicles since 2019, the company has yet to unveil any BEVs, although the program to develop an electric lineup has also been underway for years. In 2024, about 51 percent of Ferrari’s sales were hybrid models, and the company also reached a 12 percent increase in its EBITDA.

The automaker also completed its BEV production facility last year, housed in the company’s historic Maranello plant where the BEV will be produced. In June, Ferrari said it was hoping to price the upcoming BEV around 500,000 euros (~$518,931), and Vigna has previously alluded to the fact that the automaker may attempt to make it run louder than most electric models.

“Electric cars are not silent,” Vigna said in a statement last March. “If you know the technology, you know you can do a lot of things also with electric cars.”

