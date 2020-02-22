Tesla Cybertruck will have “laser blade lights” and adjusted dimensions

Tesla Cybertruck’s width will be roughly 82 inches and the vehicle will come standard with upper “laser blade lights”, according to the most recent update provided by CEO Elon Musk.

Musk clarified via Twitter that the previously announced width of the upcoming all-electric truck might be too small. The Cybetruck officially measured 84 inches wide when it was unveiled in Los Angeles last November 2019, but he estimated a possible reconfiguration to around 80 inches wide to make the Cybertruck fit in typical garage setups.

The Tesla Cybertruck will also feature upper laser blade lights, the aesthetically futuristic bar of lights across the top of the truck’s windshield. While details about this feature are very limited, the laser blade lights are said to help provide the driver with better visibility, especially needed in challenging terrain or dark outback excursions. Additionally, the laser blade lights add a cool factor to the dystopian vehicle that has reportedly caught the interest of over 500,000 reservation holders since its debut.

Btw, in some prior tweets I’d said production Cybertruck would be ~80” wide (vs ~84” body width at unveil). This is slightly too small. Will be closer to 82”, but come standard with upper laser blade lights. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2020

Elon Musk was pretty generous with Tesla Cybertruck updates Friday night. When asked if the much-awaited pickup truck’s look will generally be the same, he said that “it’s slightly better.”

This latest Cybertruck news from Musk also shows how Tesla listens to the electric vehicle community just like when Musk confirmed that owners will be able to comfortably camp in the Cybertruck’s truck bed and that it would come with a flip stop for those hauling long cargo.

Unclear is how Tesla’s electric pickup might fit in a typical residential garage in the United States. In response to Teslarati’s story on how one Youtuber used a to-scale Cybertruck AR mobile app to discover that the truck’s dimensions were too big for a home garage, Musk responded with his thoughts on how Cybertruck’s length and width can be adjusted.

We can prob reduce width by an inch & maybe reduce length by 6+ inches without losing on utility or esthetics. Min height is below 75 inches when air suspension set to low. Will post exact number soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2019

Typical two-car garages in the United States measure around 20×20, 22×22, or 24×24 feet. While these measurements are fine for the usual sedans and SUVs like the Model S, Model X and Model 3, or crossovers such as the Model Y, things can get a bit tight for mid-size utility pickups like the Tesla Cybertruck that originally measured 231.7 inches long, 84 inches wide, and 75 inches high. The parking issue is not unique to the Cybertruck as owners of Ford F-150 Supercrew and Dodge RAM pickups have reported that their trucks are often too long to fit inside their garages. With the adjusted width, the Cybertruck will fit in the same external envelope as full-size SUVs just like how Elon Musk pictures it.

The Cybertruck’s Tri-Motor and Dual Motor versions are expected to hit the production line in 2021.

Tesla Cybertruck Dimensions