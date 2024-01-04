Volkswagen ID.4 to electrify Siemens AG fleet in Germany

By

Siemens AG is gradually transitioning to an all-electric fleet starting with 1,000 Volkswagen ID.4 units.

“Fleets of companies and public authorities provide significant leverage for the market ramp-up of e-mobility. Therefore, the electrification of vehicle fleets is also of central importance to us at Volkswagen Financial Services. We are observing that more and more fleet managers are also electrifying their service vehicles. This shows how suitable and practical electric mobility has become for everyday use,” said Armin Villinger, Chairman of the Management Board of Volkswagen Leasing GmbH.

The 1,000 VW ID.4 fleet is part of Siemens AG’s electrification and sustainability strategy. The tech conglomerate aims to make its entire fleet carbon-neutral and fully electric by 2030, and the ID.4 seems like just the car for Seimens AG’s goal. The ID.4 is Volkswagen’s first all-electric compact SUV, produced and for sale in China, the United States, and Europe.

VW’s compact SUV uses the German automaker’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB platform), which gives it a spacious interior. The ID.4 offers ranges of up to 512 kilometers and 531 kilometers. It has a charging capability of up to 135 kW.

“The electrification of our fleet is a clear commitment to achieving our climate goals. But we also want to be a pioneer in our industry and send a clear signal for sustainable fleet management in line with our DEGREE framework,” explained Stefan Kurz, Head of Global Fleet Management at Siemens. He added: “We chose the Volkswagen ID.4 because, in our opinion, the vehicle offers a good combination of range, charging speed, trunk volume, and price.”

Siemens AG (Siemens) is a multinational technology conglomerate in Germany. The company’s operations reach electrification, automation, and digitalization fields. It designs, develops, and manufactures products. The German company also installs complex systems and projects.

