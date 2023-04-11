Tesla Cybertruck’s original build flexed by Petersen Auto Museum in new promo video

By

The original Tesla Cybertruck build unveiled in Hawthorne, California in November 2019 has been at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles as a part of the ‘Inside Tesla’ exhibit, and is now being flexed in a new promotional video ahead of the pickup’s initial production.

The Cybertruck is amongst Tesla’s most anticipated product releases ever, and might only be eclipsed by either the automaker’s rumored $25,000 mass-market model, or the next-gen Roadster that is supposedly going to feature cold-gas thrusters and hovering capabilities.

Inspired by vehicles with a futuristic appeal like those seen in the 1982 film Blade Runner, or 1977’s “The Spy Who Loved Me,” the Tesla Cybertruck’s original production build is on display at the Petersen Museum for anyone to go see in person.

The vehicle seen at the Museum has quite the story. At the 2019 unveiling event, Tesla went on to display the vehicle’s robust nature, strength, and durability, but it backfired.

In a now infamous clip, Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen smacked the side of the Cybertruck with a sledgehammer, displaying the vehicle’s inability to dent. However, when a steel ball was thrown at the window in an attempt to show off the near-bulletproof glass, it shattered.

“Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off,” Musk explained. “Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door.”

Yup. Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

The Cybertruck was first set to enter production in late 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the supply chain to the brink of destruction and delayed many automotive projects across the sector.

Additionally, Tesla did not have a finalized design for the truck, and it has changed drastically since the November 2019 unveiling. Musk’s biggest concern was the Cybertruck’s dimensions, which apparently were too large for some of the CEO’s other projects, including the Boring Company tunnels.

The design was finalized recently, and Musk and von Holzhausen have both confirmed that, while Tesla does not have a “pencils down” mentality in terms of design, it has basically landed on what it will produce initially.

Tesla expects to start building the Cybertruck this Summer, but volume production is not expected to begin until 2024. The vehicle has over 1 million pre-orders, which has some ready to wait three years or more for their all-electric pickups.

Check out Petersen Auto Museum’s promotional video on the Cybertruck below:

Tesla Cybertruck’s original build flexed by Petersen Auto Museum in new promo video