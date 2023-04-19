Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings results: $23.3B in revenue, 19.3% non-GAAP gross margins

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its Q1 2023 earnings report after markets closed today. The results, which were discussed in the Q1 2023 Update Letter, were released after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Tesla’s earnings come on the heels of the company’s aggressive pricing strategy and record delivery numbers. In the first quarter, Tesla produced 440,808 vehicles and delivered 422,875. That’s a new record for the EV maker, which is quite impressive considering that Q1 is relatively short and it gets hit by holidays like the Chinese New Year.

The following is a quick overview of Tesla’s Q1 2023 results.

Earnings per Share

Tesla’s earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was listed at $0.85, which was right in line with analyst expectations of $0.85 as per estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue

Tesla posted revenues of $23.33 billion, which was a slight beat of the $23.21 billion that was expected by analysts compiled by Refinitiv. Automotive revenue, a core segment of Tesla’s business, was listed at $19.96 billion in Q1 2023.

Overall, revenue grew 24% YoY in Q1 to $23.3 billion year-over-year. This was impacted by a growth in vehicle deliveries, reduced ASP year-over-year, and negative FX impact of $0.88 billion.

Gross Margin

Tesla’s gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 was listed at 19.3%. In Q1 2022, Tesla’s gross margin was listed at 29.1%.

Profitability

Tesla’s operating income decreased YoY to $2.7 billion in Q1, resulting in a 11.4% operating margin. The company noted that operating income was affected by growth in vehicle deliveries, reduced ASP YoY, higher raw material, commodity, logistics and warranty costs, cost of production ramp of 4680 cells, and lower credit revenue, among others.

Net Income and GAAP Earnings

Net income, however, came at $2.51 billion, down about 24% from the past year. GAAP earnings were listed at $0.73, which is down about 23% from Q1 2022.

Cash

At the end of Q1 2023, Tesla’s cash, cash equivalents, and investments rose sequentially by $217 million, reaching a total of $22.4 billion. This was fueled in no small part by free cash flow of $441 million, though it was somewhat tempered by other financial activities such as debt repayments.

On Pricing and Affordability

A key focus of this quarter’s results would be Tesla’s pricing, which mostly got lower in Q1. In the recently released Update Letter, Tesla explained that while most of the automotive sector is still struggling with the economics of their respective EV programs, the company is looking to leverage its position as a cost leader. Tesla also highlighted that its pricing strategy considers a long-term view per vehicle.

“Our near-term pricing strategy considers a long-term view on per vehicle profitability given the potential lifetime value of a Tesla vehicle through autonomy, supercharging, connectivity, and service. We expect that our product pricing will continue to evolve, upwards or downwards, depending on a number of factors. Although we implemented price reductions on many vehicle models across regions in the first quarter, our operating margins reduced at a manageable rate. We expect ongoing cost reduction of our vehicles, including improved production efficiency at our newest factories and lower logistics costs, and remain focused on operating leverage as we scale.”

Vehicle Program Highlights

Tesla shared a number of updates on its vehicle programs in its Q1 2023 Update Letter. The company, for one, revealed that Cybertruck factory tooling is on track, and it is currently producing Alpha versions of the all-electric pickup truck.

Over the first quarter of 2023, the Tesla Model Y crossover also became the best-selling vehicle in Europe in Q1. The vehicle was also the best-selling vehicle in the United States during the quarter, at least outside pickup trucks.

Tesla’s Q1 2023 Update Letter can be found below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings results: $23.3B in revenue, 19.3% non-GAAP gross margins