Tesla Cybertruck rivals: These are the titans waiting for Elon Musk’s all-electric pickup

Automotive industry veteran Sandy Munro is a familiar face and voice in the electric car sector. Recently, Munro completed a multi-episode series tearing down the Model Y, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the all-electric crossover from top to bottom. With that project coming to an end, Munro has shifted his focus on Tesla’s next vehicle: the Cybertruck. Munro plans to begin producing a new series that will identify the finer points of the Cybertruck and its competitors, and what Tesla will have to do to disrupt the popular pickup truck sector, which is filled with brand loyalty.

Tesla’s Cybertruck, the all-electric pickup unveiled by the automaker in November 2019, is still about a year and a half away from production. However, its competitors are waiting for the uniquely designed pickup to begin its first production phases, anxious to determine whether the truck will do exactly what Tesla is doing in the sedan market: disrupt the sector by offering features and specifications that simply cannot be replicated.

Munro believes that Tesla will have its hands full competing with the GMCs, the Chevys, and the Dodges of the pickup market. Between the Dodge Ram, the Ford F-150, and the Chevrolet Silverado, 2,000,000 units were sold in 2019, and Munro thinks that Tesla will have extreme difficulties breaking through to loyal truck owners across the US. Pickup truck owners, after all, are dead set on sticking with a manufacturer they have bought from for years more often than not.

“In Michigan, truck brand loyalty is unbelievable. So, it’s going to be tough for Tesla to make a substantial dent in the market, and they’re going to need to pay close attention to what these competitors do,” Munro said.

Munro added that trucks are on a completely different playing field compared to the rest of the automotive industry. While sedans and SUVs are inclined to have many different variations and configurations due to highly customizable body shapes and types, trucks are entirely different. Pickups, for many years, have been centralized around the same design. This design has consisted of varying sizes of cabins and a bed. All of these things can be customized in terms of size, length, and depth to an extent. However, the overall design of the pickup truck has never really changed.

Sedans and SUVs, meanwhile, carry a nearly endless number of designs and technicalities that make them individualized and unique. This characteristic is something that trucks simply do not have, and Tesla was sure to highlight this during the Cybertruck’s unveiling event in November.

Munro’s video series on the Cybertruck intends to help solve the mystery of what truck a conflicted buyer should find next. It will go much further than simple specifications, he says. “We are going to be discussing things in a little more detail than just an overview or reading of the specs…but we are not tearing these things down,” he says while standing in front of three legacy automaker trucks.

The series is sure to shed some light on the more technical findings that Munro has on the currently available trucks. However, he intends to get his hands on the Cybertruck when it is eventually released, which could be his most anticipated teardown series yet.