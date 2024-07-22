By

The Tesla Cybertruck is set to be added to two popular video games this week, as the latest of the unique electric vehicle’s (EV’s) appearances in the public eye.

The Cybertruck was separately teased by both the Rocket League and Fortnite X accounts on Monday, with the EV set to appear in both games starting on Tuesday. In the Fortnite teaser video, you can see the Cybertruck doing its classic truck tug-of-war with a tank, another truck, and a game character, while Rocket League simply shared a photo to preview the release.

You can see both Cybertruck video game teasers below.

Tesla Cybertruck launching on Rocket League

Drive the future. CYBERTRUCK – TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/B5bH2wHlxk — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 22, 2024

Tesla Cybertruck launching on Fortnite

Pulls ♾️ Catch a ride in the @tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/CA8xuYQreS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 22, 2024

Tesla Cybertruck in other games and the public

The Tesla Cybertruck has appeared in other video games, albeit mostly as fan mods rather than as an official addition to the game. Tesla owners can drive the Cybertruck virtually in the company’s Beach Buggy Racing Arcade game, though this seems to be the first time the EV has been added to a console or PC game since the truck was actually released.

Tesla has also made appearances in other games in the past, such as in PUBG, with the Model Y, Semi, and even a small Gigafactory area of the map. A few months later, trailers for PUBG also teased the Roadster and the Cybertruck, the latter featuring colored wraps. Both were later added to the battle royale game as skins.

The Cybertruck began deliveries during a launch event in November, and Tesla recently surpassed one year since the first pre-production version was built at its Gigafactory Texas. Since then, it’s been touted as the vehicle of choice by many celebrities, and it managed to become the most-delivered vehicle over $100,000 in the U.S. in June.

