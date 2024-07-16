By

It’s now been a year since Tesla produced its first Cybertruck at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and beyond the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) official release in November, several key events have taken place in that time.

On Tuesday, highlighted that the first Cybertruck produced at Giga Texas was built a year ago on July 16, 2023. With deliveries going out throughout much of this year, it’s easy to forget that we didn’t even know when the official delivery date for the Cybertruck would be at that time.

A number of developments have taken place between when that initial pre-production Cybertruck was built and today, including a number of pre-delivery sightings, the November delivery event, and finally, public deliveries and Tesla’s still-ongoing production ramp at Giga Texas.

We also noted some pre-delivery Release Candidate sightings, including those showing off the Cybertruck’s raised suspension in California, one super-early sighting in which it was being transported by a Semi, and the first up-close look we got before the EV began deliveries.

To be sure, we’ve covered endless anecdotes and stories, large and small, that aren’t included here, such as the many wrap colors spotted ahead of the Cybertruck delivery event, and the several specs and feature details that trickled out in the months before and after first deliveries.

I’ve tried to highlight just a few of the larger moments in this timeline, but be sure to reach out if there’s anything I missed.

Other significant things we did include are the arrival of the Cybertruck’s EPA documentation, the EV’s global tour that kicked off in China, and a recent sales milestone in the U.S. market.

Check out the interactive visual timeline of the past year since the Cybertruck was first produced below, and be sure to follow the links to our original coverage of each event.

