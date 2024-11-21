Stellantis launches STLA Frame for ICE & NEVs

By

Stellantis recently launched its STLA Frame for internal combustion engines (ICE) and new energy vehicles, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hydrogen cars, hybrid automobiles, and range-extender electric vehicle (REEV) technologies.

The STLA Frame is a multi-energy platform designed for body-on-frame trucks and SUVs. According to Stellantis, the STLA Frame was made to deliver “best-in-class capabilities, like up to 690 miles of range with REEVs and 500 miles with BEVs. The STLA Frame is also expected to deliver up to 2,700-pound payloads and a 14,000-pound towing capacity.

Stellantis also stated that the STLA Frame featured 400-volt and 800-volt EV architectures and DC fast charging up to 350 kW, adding 100 miles in 10 minutes. The new platform will build Stellantis’ Ram and Jeep vehicles.

“Like STLA Medium and STLA Large, STLA Frame combines an unprecedented range with new levels of capability and performance to offer best-in-class range, payload, and towing for our customers who need reliable and powerful trucks and SUVs to haul their families or power their businesses.

“With full EV and extended-range EV tech coming soon, we’re bringing ‘no compromise’ solutions to buyers who may be hesitant on trying their first electric vehicle. We’re proud of this engineering marvel and look forward to seeing it come to life in our upcoming product blitz on Jeep and Ram,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Stellantis has been going through the wringer lately, feeling pressure from governments and workers in the United States and Europe. In September, the automaker slashed its 2024 profit forecast. Below is Stellantis’ revised 2024 market outlook and financial guidance.

Adjusted operating income (“AOI”) margin – Expected to be between 5.5 – 7.0% for the FY 2024 period, down from the prior “double-digit.” Roughly two-thirds of the reduced AOI margin is driven by corrective actions in North America. Other contributors include lower-than-expected sales performance across most regions in the second half of the year.

Industrial free cash flow – Expected to range from -€5 billion to -€10 billion, from prior “Positive”. This primarily reflects the substantially lower AOI outlook and the impact of temporarily elevated working capital in the second half of 2024.

