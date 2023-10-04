Tesla Cybertruck spotted towing Starship Raptor engine at Starbase, TX

By

It was an image which hinted that the future was truly here. As per recent social media posts from SpaceX watchers at Starbase, Texas, a Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted towing a Raptor rocket engine.

Videos taken during the day suggested that the feat was likely done as part of Tesla’s marketing efforts for the all-electric pickup truck. Marketing or not, however, one cannot deny the fact that the image of a Cybertruck towing a Starship Raptor engine is something that would not look out of place in a sci-fi novel.

Tesla Cybertruck towed a raptor vac around starbase tonight. pic.twitter.com/6AR5SbeGpF — Sean Doherty (@SeanKD_Photos) October 4, 2023

While the image of the Cybertruck towing a Raptor engine is definitely impressive, the all-electric pickup truck probably did not break a sweat during the feat. The Cybertruck, after all, was initially announced with a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds. Starship’s Raptor engine has a dry weight of 3,500 pounds.

Tesla seems to be preparing a number of special videos about the Cybertruck. Back in August, social media posts indicated that Tesla was filming a Cybertruck going through some icy puddles of a glacier in Iceland. One could argue, of course, that while scenes of the Cybertruck driving around in a glacier are cool, the image of a Cybertruck towing an engine for the world’s most ambitious rocket is nothing short of incredible, if not inspiring.

Tesla Cybertruck definitely fits in perfectly for Starbase operations. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/B2P9qhXEnU — Sean Doherty (@SeanKD_Photos) October 3, 2023

Back in Tesla’s Q1 2023 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that the company will be aiming to hold a Cybertruck handover event at the end of the third quarter. This target was not achieved by Tesla, as Q3 ended without the Cybertruck’s first delivery event being held. Considering the frequency of Cybertruck sightings in recent weeks, however, expectations are high that the all-electric pickup truck’s delivery event will be held sometime this month.

Watch a video of the Tesla Cybertruck towing a SpaceX Starship Raptor engine below.

