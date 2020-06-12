Tesla Cybertruck is beating a titanic rival to market, and it’s getting even better

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of several electric pickups that is expected to start production and deliveries by the end of 2021. But inasmuch as the vehicle is revolutionary thanks to its design, features, and price, it is also meeting a lot of rivals, such as the GMC Hummer EV. But among its competitors, there is arguably no bigger rival to the Cybertruck than the Ford F-150 Electric, the EV version of America’s best-selling automobile.

The Ford F-150 series is iconic. It has been the United States’ best selling vehicle for years, and for good reason. Its combination of practicality, reliability, and reasonable price makes it ideal for as both a family and utility vehicle. And as challengers such as Tesla and Rivian prepare to enter the pickup market, Ford has hinted at its plans to ensure that its place in the truck market is secure: the F-150 Electric.

Ford has been pretty vague about its release date for the F-150 Electric, though the head of Ford’s Team Edison, Darren Palmer, previously stated that the automaker is looking to release the vehicle “before 2022.” Such a statement suggests that the F-150 Electric was scheduled for a late 2021 release, placing it in direct competition with the Cybertruck, whose Tri-Motor AWD and Dual Motor AWD version are set for release late next year.

That is, however, until now. In a recent statement, Ford CEO Jim Farley stated in a segment on CNBC that the Ford F-150 Electric will be launched around “mid-2022,” alongside a Ford Transit Electric van. While subtle, this update suggests that Ford’s plans for the F-150 Electric have seen some delays.

This bodes well for the Tesla Cybertruck, considering that the electric pickup market is the next big frontier for EVs. Provided that Tesla does not encounter delays with the Cybertruck, there is now a good chance for the electric car maker to beat a seasoned veteran to the pickup truck market. The pickup market is quite lucrative, after all, considering that the segment is arguably the biggest in the United States.

But it gets even better. Tesla is quite unique in the way that the company is determined to push a production version of its vehicles that is significantly better than its prototypes. This means that the Cybertruck, whose prototype already took the automotive world by storm, will be even better when it reaches production. Elon Musk has been quite open to some of these improvements on Twitter, as evidenced by his updates on the vehicle. Just recently, for example, Musk responded positively to a suggestion that could give the Cybertruck even more storage space.

It pays to be one of the first to break into a new automotive segment. This is one of the reasons why the Model S became such a trailblazer when it started rolling out in 2012. During that time, there was simply no cars like it in the full-sized sedan class with the same size, performance, and tech. With the pickup truck market, this is even more pertinent, considering that the segment is populated by the country’s most successful vehicles. Fortunately for the Cybertruck, it appears that legacy automakers, just like with the Model S, are leaving the door open for some electric powered disruption.