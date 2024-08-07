By

Tesla Cybertruck’s first fatal crash prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to seek more information from the automaker, the agency confirmed to Teslarati.

Earlier this week, several reports of the first fatal crash involving the Tesla Cybertruck circulated, bringing questions to light regarding the all-electric pickup.

Unfortunately, someone lost their life as a result of the accident, which is still under investigation.

However, the NHTSA confirmed to us that it is “aware of the crash and fire, and is gathering additional information from the manufacturer.”

AP initially reported on the NHTSA’s request to Tesla for more information.

We asked the NHTSA whether it was common for the first fatal accident of a new vehicle design to illicit additional scrutiny from the agency, or whether vehicles without official crash test ratings were also commonly subjected to additional information requests.

The agency did not answer either of those questions.

The Cybertruck has been involved in several accidents since it first started deliveries in November, but this is the first instance of a fatality.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck’s first fatal crash prompts NHTSA to seek more information