Tesla’s all-electric ‘Giga Train’ in Germany takes first trip

By

Tesla’s all-electric “Giga Train,” which will transport employees to work at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany, has taken its first trip as operation was launched earlier this week.

The Giga Train is Tesla’s answer to potential concerns that some employees might have had regarding how they would get to work. The new train will eventually transport 4,500 employees to the factory every single day, where they will build the company’s all-electric vehicles.

Officially launching operation yesterday, the Giga Train is free to all passengers and connects the Tesla station — known as Tesla Süd — with the Erkner station.

Originally planned to launch in April, Tesla officially started transporting passengers on Wednesday.

It is the first-ever fully electric, battery-powered train in Berlina and Brandenburg. Each carriage has 120 seats, and 500 people can be transported per trip. It also has bicycle compartments, ground-level access, and an information system for passengers to use.

Theresa Eggler, a project manager at Tesla, told rbb24, a German media outlet:

“We are particularly pleased that the Tesla train shuttle is now battery-electric because it is simply in line with our company mission: to accelerate the transition to renewable energies.”

Niederbarnimer Eisenbahngesellschaft, or NEB, is the train’s operator, and plans to switch to an e-fleet of trains starting at the end of this year. Managing director Sebastian Achtermann said:

“We will put 31 battery-electric multiple units and seven hydrogen multiple units into operation, gradually replacing the diesel fleet we currently use.”

Tesla said the train was supposed to start operation on Monday, but other construction projects pushed the start date back slightly.

Tesla will only run the shuttle from the Gigafactory to Erkner until this construction is completed, then it will add a stop from Berlin-Lichtenberg.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla’s all-electric ‘Giga Train’ in Germany takes first trip