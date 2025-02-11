By

Tesla Megapacks are set to back a new energy storage facility in Puerto Rico, after officials from the territory’s government and from the company met last week to sign a contract for the deal.

As detailed in a press release from project partner Genera PR, Tesla has signed a contract for a 430MW/ 1,720MWh Megapack project across six different power plant locations in Puerto Rico. Tesla’s Director of Megapack Americas Brad Harbidge was joined by Genera CEO and President Winnie Irizarry, Governor Jenniffer González Colón, and other officials for a contract signing event last Friday.

“We are addressing the energy crisis by taking action to stabilize the system and ensure a reliable, modern, and accessible electric service for all,” said González Colón. “The signing of the contract for the acquisition of 430 MW in Energy Storage Systems, which does not cost the people as it comes from federal funds, does not increase emissions, is part of the movement toward new energy sources, and can greatly reduce power outages.”

The Megapacks will be deployed to sites at power generation plants in the following locations:

Cambalache, Arecibo

Vega Baja

Palo Seco, Toa Baja

Yabucoa

Aguirre, Salinas

Costa Sur

Initial Megapacks are set to begin arriving in Cambalache in July, while the parties expect the entire distributed system to become operational by the first quarter of 2027.

On Monday, González Colón also shared additional photos from the Friday meeting on X, which you can see below.

Tesla launches large-scale Virtual Power Plant (VPP) in Puerto Rico

“The new energy storage systems will allow for the integration of 430 MW of clean, instantly dispatchable energy for up to four hours, resulting in an expected 90-percent reduction in load shedding,” Irizarry said.

Officials selected Tesla’s four-hour Megapacks for the project in October, prior to finalizing the contract at the signing event. The groups have also said that they expect the total investment into the project to reach $767 million, likely including everything from the purchase price of the Megapacks, to construction and labor.

The capacity level for the 430MW project is also considered to be the equivalent of the largest power plant currently operating in Puerto Rico, according to the release.

“The signing of this agreement with Tesla represents a momentous change in Puerto Rico’s energy transformation. This unprecedented investment in our energy infrastructure is a firm step toward a sustainable future,” Irizarry adds.

Tesla also launched its latest-generation Powerwall home battery, the Powerwall 3, in Puerto Rico in December, after beginning to roll the new hardware out to a number of markets throughout last year. While Megapacks are Tesla’s product for grid-scale energy storage, Powerwalls are a suitable size for homes and businesses hoping to keep the lights on during outages through charging from the grid or from renewable sources such as solar.

Using the Powerwall batteries, Tesla has also launched its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program in Puerto Rico alongside these programs in a handful of U.S. states. The VPP programs effectively create a giant, distributed battery from Powerwall owners across a given region, letting them sell their stored electricity back to the grid during times of peak use or outages.

