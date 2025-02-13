Tesla details even more ways it is fighting Supercharger theft, vandalism

By

Tesla is still dealing with Supercharger theft and vandalism at various locations, and it is starting to use some pretty interesting techniques to combat it.

Yesterday, we reported on a few techniques it is using at a Supercharger in Seattle, Washington.

Tesla is wrapping its Supercharger cables in a new material that is tougher to cut through.

In addition to that, it is also equipping the wrapping with ink packs, which will explode on the perpetrator and make it easy for police to identify a suspect.

This is just what we can see.

We now know Tesla is going even further to stop theft and vandalism of its Superchargers and their cables. Tesla’s Head of Charging, Max de Zegher, revealed one technique that it is using inside of the cable for several markets.

de Zegher revealed that Tesla is really going after those who want the metals inside the Supercharger cables, which can be scrapped for some good cash. The copper inside the Supercharger cables is now being engraved with “Property of Tesla” as it is produced at the company’s Buffalo Gigafactory:

“Supercharger cables will also have ‘Property of Tesla’ engraved from our Buffalo NY factory, so recycling companies shouldn’t accept them and notify us. It’s a scalable, cost-effective solution that doesn’t impact service operations & customer experience.”

Scrappers will now have to explain to the companies they’re selling to why the copper they’re attempting to salvage has a “Property of Tesla Motors” stamp on it. This could make for an easier police investigation, leading to more arrests.

As this becomes more public knowledge, perhaps it will have a bigger impact on Supercharger thievery.

Of course, that’s wishful thinking. Despite Tesla’s *very* public use of Sentry Mode to deter vehicle vandals and burglars, some are still quite shellshocked to find out the very car they robbed recorded them in the act.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla details even more ways it is fighting Supercharger theft, vandalism