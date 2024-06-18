By

Tesla is dominating Canada’s iZEV rebate program that rewards drivers for choosing to buy a clean energy vehicle.

Recent statistics show that the automaker has doubled its nearest competitor in terms of registrations for an iZEV rebate, accounting for more than 25 percent of the total claims submitted this year.

Since the Canadian Government launched its EV incentive program in 2019, it has become more popular as it is giving car buyers a route to feeling substantial discounts on their new vehicles.

The iZEV program in Ottawa, for example, offers $5,000 rebates for both BEVs and PHEVs (plug-in hybrids), as long as the base price of the vehicle is less than $55,000 for sedans and $65,000 for SUVs, minivans, and pickups.

Claims hit their highest total in April 2024, as 19,162 claims were filed for the iZEV program that month.

As many car companies have their vehicles qualifying for the incentive, only one can reign supreme. Tesla is that company, and through the first quarter of this year, the automaker dominated overall claims with 15,636. Hyundai was second with just 7,699, and Toyota (7,403), Ford (6,048), and Kia (4,703) round out the top 5.

The data comes from Transport Canada (via Yahoo Finance).

Canada’s EV incentive and rebate program differs significantly from the United States version. Canada offers the incentive regardless of where the vehicle is built; it simply wants more people to drive electric cars.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is slowly phasing out vehicles that can qualify by attempting to push manufacturers to source parts and batteries from U.S.-based producers. This is an attempt to be less reliant on foreign parts and prioritize American workers and manufacturing.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla dominates Canada’s iZEV rebate program, doubling nearest competitor