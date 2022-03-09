Tesla dominates January BEV sales in the United States with S3XY lineup all in Top 10

By

Tesla’s domination of the United States electric vehicle sector continues Tesla’s Model Y, Model 3, and Model S claimed the top three spots of January’s U.S. BEV registrations, with its top two models combining for well over 60 percent of the total electric vehicle sales during 2022’s first month. The Model X was ninth on the January list.

Around 50,380 electric vehicles made their way to customers in the United States in January, according to new data from Experian and Automotive News. The U.S. has lagged behind other countries in terms of electric vehicle adoption, but there is still plenty of data to be encouraged about. While automakers like Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, and others are adopting electric powertrains and aligning with the long-standing mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy, there is still only one king of the hill in the U.S., and it is Tesla.

The Model Y was the nation’s best-selling EV in January, with 18,549 units sold. The Model 3 won a respectable silver medal, while the Model S, Tesla’s flagship sedan, accumulated 3,903 sales. The Model Y accounted for 36.8 percent of all BEV sales in the United States, while the Model 3 made up 27 percent. Tesla’s two mass-market vehicles combined for around 63.8 percent of the total electric vehicle sales in January, an impressive statistic considering the wide array of competitive options now available to consumers.

The Model Y and Model 3 are Tesla’s mass-market vehicles and were essentially the two cars that made EVs a “household” name. While many models came before them, the Model 3 was the first electric vehicle to disrupt the traditional combustion engine market. Before Tesla alleviated itself from the trenches of “production hell,” the Model 3 was the most-ideal combination of range, performance, and affordability offered on the market. Then, Tesla released the Model Y, and CEO Elon Musk predicted it would eventually outsell the Model 3 and the rest of the vehicles on the market.

“I’d say more likely than not that in 2022 Model Y is the best-selling car or truck of any kind in the world,” Musk said during the Q1 2021 Earnings Call last year. While it has beat out every other electrified model on the market, the Model Y’s place on a global scale by year’s end may be atop the best-seller’s list. However, that day remains to be seen.

The Model X did make the list, placing ninth with 1,106 vehicles. Tesla has not completed many deliveries of its new, updated version of its SUV. Delivery dates are still being adjusted somewhat regularly, but Musk admitted the Model X ramp was one of Tesla’s biggest ball drops in recent history.

Here is the complete list of sales, courtesy of our friends at InsideEVs.

Tesla Model Y – 18,549 (36.8% of all BEVs)

Tesla Model 3 – 13,604 (27% of all BEVs)

Tesla Model S – 3,903

Ford Mustang Mach-E – 2,781

Nissan LEAF – 1,479

Hyundai Ioniq 5 – 1,253

Volkswagen ID.4 – 1,153

Kia Niro EV – 1,146

Tesla Model X – 1,106

Porsche Taycan (all versions) – 972

other – 4,438

Total – 50,384



I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected]

Tesla dominates January BEV sales in the United States with S3XY lineup all in Top 10