Hyundai IONIQ 5 wins 2022 Hispanic Motor Press EV of the Year

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicle has been named the 2022 Hispanic Motor Press Electric Vehicle of the Year.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was unveiled in late February 2021 and is built upon the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform, also known as E-GMP. The vehicle combines comfortability, performance, and versatility to offer a unique driver and passenger experience. “It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies,” Hyundai Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Schemera said.

Now that the vehicle has been out on the market and consumers can get their hands on it, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is starting to turn some heads in the electrified sector. While Hyundai still has not quite committed to a fully-electric future and has talked about hydrogen options as a potential selection as well, the IONIQ 5 is undoubtedly a vehicle worth mentioning in the conversation of the most appealing EVs launched by long-standing automotive companies.

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards’ jury of 23 Hispanic journalists, content creators, and influencers agree. The IONIQ 5 captured the 2022 EV of the Year award from the Hispanic Motor Press. The job of the jury: assess the nominated vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families in quality, reliability, style, safety, and value.

“At Hyundai, we are committed to addressing the needs of Hispanic automotive buyers, and this award further validates that our class-leading vehicles are resonating,” Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America, said. “The IONIQ 5 has the perfect combination of impressive range, performance, charging speed, advance technology, versatile interior space and cutting-edge design coupled with one of the best warranty and maintenance plans in the industry.”

“Hyundai is paying close attention to consumer automotive trends and continues to deliver on attributes that are important for Hispanic drivers and their families,” Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president of the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation added. “A core mission of the Hispanic Motor Press is to educate and encourage the adoption of clean and safe transportation, capable of reducing greenhouse emissions, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 helps us achieve this goal.”

Hyundai sold 2,555 units of the IONIQ 5 in February, bringing the total sales of the vehicle to 3,544 units for the year.

