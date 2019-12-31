Tesla CEO Elon Musk to join volunteers in end-of-year deliveries at Fremont

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is committed to ensuring the electric car maker meets its guidance of delivering 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year – so much that he’ll be assisting on vehicle deliveries on New Year’s Eve at the Fremont factory delivery hub.

Coming from a busy weekend in Boca Chica, Texas with the SpaceX team working on the Starship tank dome, the Tesla chief will brave the 2,000-mile journey back to the Tesla Delivery Center in Fremont to make sure he is one with the staff and community of owner-volunteers in making the last big push in the final day of the year.

“Headed to Tesla Fremont factory tomorrow to help with vehicle deliveries,” noted Musk over Twitter.

This won’t be the first time Elon Musk hand delivers a vehicle to a customer. Last June, Musk surprised a new Model 3 owner when he personally delivered a vehicle to their residence in a test of a new factory-direct system.

In September last year, the same remarkable thing happened when the community mobilized itself to help Elon Musk and Tesla get out of the so-called “delivery logistics hell.” The idea of volunteerism within the community was first pitched by Ride the Lightning podcast host Ryan McCaffrey and immediately greenlighted by Musk saying any help would be greatly appreciated.

During such a delivery push, Tesla volunteers help out new electric vehicle owners know the ins and outs of their vehicles from how to navigate the Tesla touchscreen, different settings that they should know, and even how to get their phones connected to the car.

It's popping at the Fremont Delivery Center and our members are hard at work helping new owners understand how to use them. You will rarely see this many people in a dealership. @elonmusk 📸@rhoehn pic.twitter.com/p2z0z3InC9 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) December 30, 2019

This sense of volunteerism is also not just in the United States. Last June, Tesla owner-volunteers in China banded together to help with end-of-Q2 deliveries.

Tesla owners getting involved in welcoming new EV owners during delivery blitzes, whether to end a quarter or a year, just proves the loyalty of the community and its oneness with the company’s mission of the brand to a more sustainable future.

It won’t be long before we begin to see this sense of community in the Chinese market as Tesla begins mass production of its China-made Model 3, followed by Germany where the company is currently locking up land for its European-based Gigafactory.

Did you capture a photo of Elon at the delivery center? Share it with us at tips@teslarati.com or DM via Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook!