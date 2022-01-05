Tesla is already compiling the paperwork necessary for Giga Texas’ smooth opening

By

It appears that Tesla has learned some lessons following the delays that have plagued Gigafactory Berlin’s launch. In a recent report, the Austin Business Journal noted that Tesla is already gathering the necessary paperwork to ensure that Giga Texas could be launched smoothly.

While there has been no official announcement from Tesla nor its CEO, Elon Musk, about the formal opening of Gigafactory Texas, Travis County spokesperson Hector Nieto confirmed on Tuesday that certain sections of Giga Texas have already received their respective certificates of compliance from the county fire marshal. These certificates are similar to a certificate of occupancy and are needed before a facility can be formally opened.

State filings have indicated that Gigafactory Texas will measure 4.28 million square feet, and it will be split among several sections comprised of casting, stamping, and general assembly. The facility is expected to produce several key vehicles in Tesla’s lineup, such as the best-selling Model Y crossover and the hulking steel Cybertruck. Speculations also suggest that the Model 3 sedan and the Class 8 Tesla Semi may also be produced in Giga Texas.

Tesla has not issued a comment about Giga Texas’ permits. However, expectations are high that the facility would soon start its operations with the production of the Model Y. Recent sightings of Model Y test bodies at the Giga Texas site have even hinted at the company’s impending use of 4680 structural battery packs. These would likely make the vehicles produced in the location some of the most advanced premium electric cars on the market today.

Elon Musk has shared some of his plans for Giga Texas, noting recently on Twitter that the project represents an investment of over $10 billion over time. The Tesla CEO also stated that Gigafactory Texas would create at least 20,000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs. These numbers are quite exciting, seeing as last March, Musk estimated that Giga Texas could result in 10,000 direct jobs, and Tesla only pledged 5,000 jobs during its incentives negotiations.

