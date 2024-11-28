Tesla introduces end-of-lease buyouts for Model S3XY and Cybertruck

By

Tesla has announced that it is now offering a lease buyout option for customers. As per the electric vehicle maker on its official website, all leased Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y are eligible for purchase starting November 27, 2024. Third-party dealerships are eligible to purchase leased vehicles as well.

Prior to this update, customers who lease a Tesla are not allowed to purchase their vehicle at the end of the lease period. While customers have long asked for the option to purchase their vehicle at the end of their lease, Tesla has maintained that it would be keeping its leased vehicle fleet for its robotaxi service.

As per Tesla’s official website, customers who have leased a vehicle from Tesla and who wish to purchase their vehicle could initiate the buying process through the Tesla app. Once the customer’s intention to purchase their leased car has been confirmed, Tesla will prepare a purchase packet, which must be signed and completed. A vehicle inspection would be conducted, and the customer would be asked to pay for the full estimate amount.

Once the vehicle purchase process is fully completed and finalized, ownership transfer documents will be mailed to customers. Tesla notes that a purchase fee of up to $350 applies to all vehicles. Local taxes and fees also apply.

While Tesla’s decision to offer end-of-lease buyouts to customers is viewed by critics as a sign that the company is not releasing a robotaxi service anytime soon, the opposite might be true. Tesla, after all, has confirmed during the Q3 2024 earnings call that there is a chance Hardware 3 vehicles would have to be retrofitted so they could meet the safety threshold for unsupervised FSD. The majority of Model 3 and Model Y on the road today are equipped with Hardware 3.

Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y fleet are also charged manually by plugging the vehicles in to a charger. In contrast, the Cybercab has already been designed to provide robotaxi services from the ground up. Its charging system is inductive as well, which means that the vehicle could essentially be charged without human help. With the Cybercab in the picture, Tesla’s own Model 3 and Model Y robotaxi fleet may be quite redundant.

