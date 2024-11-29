By

Lucid CEO and Chief Technology Officer Peter Rawlinson is one of Automotive News’ 2024 All-Stars.

In September, Automotive News interviewed Rawlinson, who talked about what makes Lucid different from other electric vehicles on the market.

“We have the longest-range cars, but there’s something much more important than that. It’s how we achieve it. We achieve it through less.” The Gravity will have about 440 miles of range,” Rawlinson said.

The Lucid CEO and CTO considers the company’s Air sedan the most technologically advanced vehicle globally. The Lucid Air does hold the record for the EV with the longest range at over 500 miles. The Air sedan’s Sapphire variant also boasts the quickest 0 mph to 60 mph acceleration at under 2 seconds.

In October, the 2025 Lucid Air received the highest possible safety rating from the United States National Highway Traffic Safety (NHTSA). The 2025 Lucid Air received a 5-star safety rating during an NHTSA testing program that evaluated 37 vehicles, including 8 electric and hybrid models.

Lucid hopes to repeat the Air sedan’s success with its Gravity crossover EV. Lucid Gravity preorders started on November 7.

Lucid has had a tumultuous start, trying to pave its path in the EV market. Through it all, Rawlinson has sat at the helm and kept pushing Lucid forward. In Q3 2024, Lucid beat Wall Street expectations, reporting $200 million in revenue with approximately $5.16 billion in total liquidity. The company also reported a net loss per share of $(0.41) and a non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.28).

Rawlinson called Q3 2024 a ‘landmark’ quarter for Lucid.

“We continue to see improvements to gross margin performance as our cost reduction efforts are gaining momentum,” said Gagan Dhingra, Interim CFO and Principal Accounting Officer at Lucid. “With our recent capital raise, we are pleased to have the continued support once again from both the Public Investment Fund and other institutional investors.”

