Tesla now entering the real world of manufacturing and competition: Stellantis CEO

Carlos Tavares, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Stellantis, has noted that American electric vehicle maker Tesla is entering the real world of manufacturing and competition. The executive also took note of Tesla’s declining profitability.

While presenting the first half results of Stellantis, Tavares stated that Tesla is now entering his world. He also noted that Tesla’s profitability has trended downward year over year.

“They are entering my world, the world of tight pricing, cost competitiveness, and the operational issues that a big company like ours may face. The result of the fact that Tesla is now entering my world is that their profitability moved from more than 17% in the first half of 2022 to 10.5% in the first half of 2023. They were more profitable than Stellantis — now they are less profitable than Stellantis,” the executive said, as noted in a Reuters report.

Stellantis, for its part, is seeing an improvement in its revenue and operating profit. The company reported an increase in revenue and operating profit for the first half of this year with an almost unchanged margin on adjusted EBIT at 14.4%.

Tavares acknowledged that all automakers, including Tesla, would face rising competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers in their respective domestic markets. He referred to statements made by Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, who expressed a preference for growth over profitability. He also estimated that Stellantis, being more profitable than Tesla, would be better equipped to handle such challenges.

“What has been said by the Tesla CEO — whom I respect totally — is that they prefer growth to profitability. And we’ll see to which extent they will be also challenged by the Chinese. If we are racing for the bottom in terms of facing the Chinese with price cuts, Tesla will have problems with that strategy before we do, because we are more profitable than Tesla,” he said.

