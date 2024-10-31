By

A Tesla executive recently shared an amazing workplace practice that encourages the company’s teams to make the safest vehicles possible. The comments were shared by Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy in a post on social media platform X.

Moravy’s comments were initially a response to a post from industry watcher @TslaChan, who noted that the Model Y, which seems to be on track to be the world’s best-selling car again this year, is also the safest vehicle on the road. Echoing CEO Elon Musk’s comments, Moravy noted that safety will always be Tesla’s top priority.

“Safety is and always will be our top priority. First comes our AP safety features that are always active in every Tesla whether you are in FSD or not – the goal is to prevent crashes, but if the worst occurs – you will be protected by the best passive safety cars on the planet,” the Tesla VP wrote in his post.

Moravy’s post garnered quite a lot of appreciation from Tesla owners, including an X user who shared the story of a man and his teenage daughter walking away unharmed after their Model Y was hit head-on by a drunk driver. As per the X user, even the tow truck driver at the incident reportedly stated that Tesla crashes typically result in people not being badly injured.

Moravy noted that real-life customer stories are a big source of motivation for the Tesla team. To further motivate Tesla employees, Moravy stated that he personally prints out stories from Tesla owners to ensure that the team is focused on making the safest cars possible.

“Wow, so glad everyone is safe. Honestly warms my heart, truly. When I get customer testimonials like this, I print them out and post them around the office and labs, so we remember our motivation. Save lives,” Moravy wrote.

Moravy’s comments about Tesla’s obsessive focus on safety ring true, especially if one were to consider the stories that have been reported about the vehicle over the years. In January 2023, for example, a Model Y was allegedly driven off a 250-foot cliff intentionally at Devil’s Slide, California. Emergency responders expected the worst, but they were pleasantly surprised to find that every occupant of the Tesla survived.

Battalion Chief Brian Pottenger, who responded to the incident, shared his sentiments about the crash. “We come out here, unfortunately, all too often for things like this. And this, this was nothing short of a miracle that they survived,” he said.

