Tesla looks to expand apprentices at Giga Berlin significantly

A recent study by Universum showed that both Tesla and SpaceX were the most desired places to work for recent engineering graduates and students. In Germany, where Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin is cranking out Model Y vehicles, the company is looking to more than double its number of apprenticeships as young people are interested in working for the electric automaker.

Last September, Tesla welcomed 120 apprentices and dual students at Gigafactory Berlin, eager to train and prepare the individuals for a potential career at the automaker’s German facility.

However, it appears that Tesla is interested in expanding its population of apprentices at the factory. A new report from RBB24 indicates Tesla is looking to sign on 180 additional trainees, but they are right now hard to find.

Tesla is seeking out students in dual courses and is looking for those who are interested in a career in business administration, automation technology, or computer science.

“We have had more training places than young people for a number of years,” Jochem Freyer of the Frankfurt-Oder employment agency said. However, Tesla and the employment agency both believe all training positions should be filled because the company offers share packages and a savings plan in addition to their salary.

While several other companies in the region are attractive to students who are seeking a fresh opportunity, Tesla appears to be the most favorable for most of the candidates.

One of them, named Leon, said Tesla “protects our planet” through sustainable production.

Several of the positions have already been filled, including mechatronics engineers, IT specialists, and industrial clerks. However, Tesla is seeking more of those who might be interested in tool and foundry mechanics, which would be a production-based job.

