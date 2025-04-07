Tesla’s Giga Texas vehicles now drive themselves to outbound lot

Just a couple of months after Tesla announced that vehicles produced at its California factory were driving themselves to the outbound lot, it appears that the company’s Gigafactory in Texas has now followed suit.

In a post on X on Monday, longtime Giga Texas observer and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer shared video footage of multiple new Model Y and Cybertruck units autonomously driving to the outbound lot. The news comes ahead of Tesla’s aim to launch Unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) around the Austin area in the coming weeks, alongside the launch of a commercial robotaxi launch.

“I saw this happening constantly, with Model Ys exiting and immediately driving away on their own from the factory,” Tegtmeyer said in the post. “This is a huge accomplishment for Tesla as now Giga Texas joins Fremont as FSD improves overall efficiency!”

Breaking Giga Texas News! starting today, new vehicles (Model Ys & @Cybertruck are moving fully autonomously from the factory to the west outbound lot and without human supervisors! I saw this happening constantly, with Model Ys exiting and immediately driving away on their own… pic.twitter.com/LOAaao99OL — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) April 7, 2025

Tesla announced in January that its vehicles at the factory in Fremont, California were driving themselves to the outbound lot, though this appears to be the first time they’ve done so at Giga Texas. The automaker is expected to launch Unsupervised FSD in Austin in June, just as Google-owned company Waymo has been rolling out robotaxi services in the area through a partnership with Uber in recent months.

In December, a Bloomberg report suggested that Tesla had already been in regular discussion with Austin officials about robotaxi services, ahead of the company’s announcement of plans to launch in 2025. Along with rolling out commercial robotaxi services in Austin, the company has said that it aims to do so in California sometime this year as well, before deploying the service in other U.S. cities.