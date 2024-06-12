Tesla posts final call to investors about 2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting proposals

By

Tesla’s 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting is just over a day away, and the company is putting out all the stops to encourage its investors to vote for the event’s key proposals. This was highlighted by the electric vehicle maker on its official X account.

In a post on X, Tesla noted that this is the last chance for the company’s shareholders to vote ahead of the 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting. Tesla also noted that voting closes at 10:59 p.m. CT tonight.

Tesla also highlighted its stance on Elon Musk’s 2018 CEO Performance Award and the company’s proposed redomestication from Delaware to Texas. The company provided a link to its dedicated webpage for key proposals at the 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, votetesla.com, as well.

“Protect & help grow the value of your investment in $TSLA by voting FOR redomesticating Tesla in Texas & honor the deal we collectively made with Elon Musk by voting FOR ratification of the 2018 CEO Performance Award. A deal is a deal,” Tesla wrote in its post.

Tesla’s upcoming 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, also called the 2024 Cyber Roundup, is poised to be a pivotal event for the electric vehicle maker. This is primarily due to Proposals Three and Four, which are concerned about Tesla’s proposed redomestication from Delaware to Texas, as well as the ratification of Elon Musk’s 2018 CEO Performance Award.

It should be noted that Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation package has already been approved by TSLA shareholders back in 2018, and its ambitious targets have already been fully achieved. However, back in late January 2024, a Delaware judge rescinded Musk’s 2018 CEO Performance Award.

The case against Musk’s compensation plan was filed by a Tesla shareholder who held nine shares in 2018. Interestingly, the shareholder’s legal team is currently requesting 29,402,900 TSLA shares — worth over $5 billion today — to be granted as their fee for the case. Such an amount translates to an hourly rate of over $200,000.

