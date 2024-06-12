By

Elon Musk is being sued by another shareholder in another lawsuit that claims he used insider information to make a profit.

The Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island (ERSRI) is suing Musk and asking the court to force the CEO to return what it considers to be “unlawful profits.”

The suit claims Musk, along with his brother Kimbal, sold $30 billion in stock between late 2021 and the end of 2022, just before various developments would cause the automaker’s stock to fall. It then states that Musk sold the shares at pumped prices and used the proceeds to purchase X, the social media platform that was once called Twitter.

It also accuses Musk of selling Tesla shares when vehicle deliveries had fallen below expectations.

ERSRI holds roughly 140,000 Tesla shares, according to Reuters, worth roughly $25.1 million, based on the stock price at the time of writing.

It is not the only lawsuit accusing Musk of insider trading. Another Tesla shareholder is suing Musk in a $7.5 billion suit that was filed last month, accusing him of selling shares based on insider information.

That suit, filed by shareholder Michael Perry, claims that Musk “waited to make these sales after the release of adverse news” and that “his sales would have netted him less than 55 percent of the amounts realized from his November and December sales.”

ERSRI filed the suit on Tuesday in the Delaware Chancery Court. Tesla is incorporated as a company in Delaware.

The suit was also filed just two days before Tesla’s Annual Shareholder Meeting, which could be one of the most crucial in Tesla’s history. The biggest issue on the docket is the question of Musk’s $56 billion pay package, which shareholders will vote to ratify after it was passed during the automaker’s 2018 meeting.

However, it was deemed to be an “unfathomable sum” by a Delaware Chancery Court Judge earlier this year and was voided.

