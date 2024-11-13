Tesla Superchargers most liked by Norway EV drivers

By

A survey conducted by EPSI among Norwegian electric vehicle drivers has determined that Tesla Superchargers are still the most liked charging network in the country. This was despite the overall scores of Norway’s charging providers dropping this year.

As noted in a report from elbil24, Norwegian charging operators this year scored 64.7 out of 100 possible points as a whole. In comparison, charging operators in the country scored 70.1 points in 2021, 70.8 points in 2022, and 67.3 points in 2023, respectively.

Based on EPSI’s survey, Tesla Superchargers are liked by Norway’s EV drivers the most. For 2024, Tesla Superchargers received 77.6 points, which is substantially higher than the second place, newcomer Uno-X, which received 69.6 points. As per EPSI, a difference of 2.5 points between charging providers is considered significant, so the gap between Tesla and Uno-X is notable.

Norwegian charging customers like Supercharger network best



Tusen takk, Norway! 🇳🇴 https://t.co/86oThMbfXj — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) November 12, 2024

EPSI, however, noted that Tesla Superchargers did receive a lower score this year compared to previous years. As noted by EPSI:

“Customer satisfaction is still very high but has nevertheless fallen noticeably compared to last year. The quality of the charging experience itself is still rated as best in class, and Tesla also scores well on price. The survey shows, however, that the charging giant is rated far worse when it comes to taking social responsibility. Confidence in the brand has suffered a clear break in the past year, and customers refer to Tesla in a far less positive way than before,” EPSI noted.

Respondents of EPSI’s survey expressed a number of concerns about the country’s electric vehicle chargers. About 52% of the study’s respondents, for one, observed that it is difficult to compare charging prices between the country’s various charging operators. Respondents also noted that they typically choose a charging provider based on available and practical considerations instead of loyalty.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Check out the TESLARATI Marketplace! See More Head on over for more TESLARATI on TikTok! Watch Now

Tesla Superchargers most liked by Norway EV drivers