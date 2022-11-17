Tesla launches free Thanksgiving Supercharger rates for off-peak hours

Tesla is once again offering free Supercharging during off-peak hours as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.
Thanksgiving is the most-traveled holiday year in and year out, and Tesla is hoping to keep excess stress off the energy grid by encouraging owners to charge during the off-peak hours of 8 PM to 9 AM, completely for free.
“Avoid the rush this Thanksgiving holiday and charge for free during off-peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States,” Tesla said on its website, where it made the announcement.
Tesla only offers free Supercharging during off-peak hours for Thanksgiving in four states, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas. Last year’s Thanksgiving Supercharging promo for Thanksgiving only included locations in California. A complete list of Supercharger locations Tesla is using for the promotion is available below:
- California
- Baker, CA
- Bakersfield, CA – I-5
- Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road (Limited Amenities)
- Barstow, CA
- Barstow, CA – East Main Street
- Barstow, CA – Tanger Way
- Buttonwillow, CA – I-5
- Firebaugh, CA
- Gustine, CA
- Harris Ranch, CA
- Hesperia, CA
- Kettleman City, CA
- Kettleman City, CA – Bernard Drive
- Patterson, CA – Speno Dr
- Santa Nella, CA
- Tejon Ranch, CA
- Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy
- Yermo, CA
- Nevada
- Primm, NV
- Oklahoma
- Ardmore, OK
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Texas
- Denton, TX
Of course, some drivers will still have to charge their Teslas during peak hours, and there will be no discount during those times. However, the initiation of Tesla’s Thanksgiving Supercharging promotion undoubtedly will clear at least some of the congestion from the above locations.
The offer is valid from Wednesday, November 23, to Sunday, November 27.
I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.