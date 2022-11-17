Tesla launches free Thanksgiving Supercharger rates for off-peak hours

“Avoid the rush this Thanksgiving holiday and charge for free during off-peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States,” Tesla said on its website, where it made the announcement.

Tesla only offers free Supercharging during off-peak hours for Thanksgiving in four states, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas. Last year’s Thanksgiving Supercharging promo for Thanksgiving only included locations in California. A complete list of Supercharger locations Tesla is using for the promotion is available below:

California Baker, CA Bakersfield, CA – I-5 Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road (Limited Amenities) Barstow, CA Barstow, CA – East Main Street Barstow, CA – Tanger Way Buttonwillow, CA – I-5 Firebaugh, CA Gustine, CA Harris Ranch, CA Hesperia, CA Kettleman City, CA Kettleman City, CA – Bernard Drive Patterson, CA – Speno Dr Santa Nella, CA Tejon Ranch, CA Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy Yermo, CA

Nevada Primm, NV

Oklahoma Ardmore, OK Oklahoma City, OK

Texas Denton, TX



Of course, some drivers will still have to charge their Teslas during peak hours, and there will be no discount during those times. However, the initiation of Tesla’s Thanksgiving Supercharging promotion undoubtedly will clear at least some of the congestion from the above locations.

The offer is valid from Wednesday, November 23, to Sunday, November 27.

