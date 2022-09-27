Tesla Fremont Factory is in full throttle in Q3’s final stretch

By

The end of the third quarter is coming, and Tesla’s electric vehicle factories are at full throttle. This includes the Fremont Factory, which is filled with vehicles that are ready to be delivered to customers.

Flyovers of the Fremont Factory in recent days indicated that vehicle production is in full swing. Aerial footage taken of the factory last week even showed that the facility’s staging area for Model S and Model X were filled with vehicles. A flyover on Monday showed that the area was practically empty, suggesting that the Model S and Model X had been shipped from the factory.

Large numbers of Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers could be seen being shipped from the Fremont Factory’s logistics lot. This could be seen in last week’s and this week’s flyovers. Needless to say, the Fremont Factory is in an end-of-quarter push in what appears to be another attempt to achieve record production and delivery numbers.

While Elon Musk has mentioned in the past that Tesla would be avoiding its insane end-of-quarter delivery initiatives, the challenges of the recent quarters appear to have pushed the company to adopt its now-trademark strategy again. This bodes well for the company’s Q3 results, as the facility is one of Tesla’s most-productive EV plants, second only to Gigafactory Shanghai.

While the Fremont Factory is no longer Tesla’s largest plant by production volume, it is still one of the company’s most important facilities. It is the only factory that produces all of the company’s vehicles available today, from the Model S and Model X to the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla’s other factories, such as Giga Berlin and Texas, only produce the Model Y for now.

Tesla delivered an impressive 254,695 vehicles in the second quarter, though this number was tempered down by extended Covid-related shutdowns in China. Tesla bulls and analysts both expect more deliveries for Q3, with estimates from the Tesla community suggesting a potential delivery estimate of about 366,000 vehicles for the third quarter.

