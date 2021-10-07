Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.2 rollout to ~1k new drivers this week

By

Elon Musk has posted a key update to Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.2 rollout, with the CEO stating that the new iteration of the company’s advanced driver-assist system is poised for release this coming Friday. Musk also noted that the program would be expanding to about 1,000 new Tesla owners who have registered a perfect 100 rating on their Safety Score.

The CEO did note, however, that the rollout of FSD Beta 10.2 would be put on hold for several days to evaluate the expanded program. If the results of the FSD Beta 10.2 expansion prove successful, then Tesla would start to gradually roll out the advanced driver-assist system to owners who have posted a 99 rating on their Safety Score. Rollouts to owners with Safety Scores of 98 and below should follow.

FSD Beta 10.2 rolls out Friday midnight to ~1000 owners with perfect 100/100 safety scores.



Rollouts will hold for several days after that to see how it goes.



If that looks good, beta will gradually begin rolling out to 99 scores & below. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2021

Tesla’s strategy for the rollout of FSD Beta 10.2 is arguably cautious, but it is something that really needs to be done. The company’s Full Self-Driving system, even in its Beta form, is designed to be a key safety feature, after all. For Tesla to be able to release FSD to its greater fleet, the advanced driver-assist system needs to be validated and refined. Tapping into electric vehicle owners who wish to take part in the FSD Beta program could then be a key strategy that could eventually help Tesla achieve true autonomous driving in the future.

Everyone with a perfect score with get it. There are ~1000 owners with perfect scores. Maybe 1100 to 1200 by Friday night. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2021

In later posts, Musk confirmed that the FSD Beta 10.2 expansion on Friday would be a nationwide rollout. This means that owners across the United States would be able to gain access to the advanced driver assist system this week. Musk explained, however, that the quality of experience among Tesla owners operating FSD Beta 10.2 would likely “vary dramatically” as the company’s neural networks simply have far more training data in some parts of the country more than others. This disparity should be addressed as the FSD Beta program expands further, however.

Note, quality of experience can vary dramatically, as our neural nets have far more training data in some parts of the country than others, but this should improve rapidly with more driving in those regions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2021

The Tesla FSD Beta program has so far been extremely successful. Since starting almost a year ago, the ~2,000 or so Tesla owners who are part of the company’s initial FSD Beta program have not met a single accident to date. While these statistics would likely be impossible to maintain in the long run, Musk has noted in the past that Tesla would do everything it can to keep the FSD Beta program and its expansion as safe as possible.

