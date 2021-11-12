Tesla’s Elon Musk shares FSD Beta 10.5 tentative release date

By

Tesla’s Elon Musk has provided a tentative release date for FSD Beta 10.5, particularly for drivers that have earned a Safety Score of 98. The CEO also shared some insights about why FSD Beta has not been formally launched in Canada as of yet.

According to Musk, FSD Beta 10.5 would likely be released in about ten days, or around November 21. This falls in line with Tesla’s FSD Beta release schedule, as V10.4 was rolled out to members of the program just this past weekend. FSD Beta 10.4 introduced several key improvements to the advanced driver-assist system, such as an improved emergency vehicle detection network.

Hoping to start releasing to 98 scores with V10.5 in about 10 days — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2021

FSD Beta’s improvements have been fairly incremental in recent months, but the system is taking some steps forward. V10.4 has been pretty polarizing among some FSD Beta testers, for example, with a number of users noting that they have been accomplishing zero-intervention drives better, and others stating that it seems to be a step back in some aspects compared to V10.3.1.

No guarantees, but maybe next month. Requires quite a lot of incremental testing & code tweaks for different road system in Canada. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2021

With the FSD Beta program being active in the United States for over a year, questions have arisen about when the advanced driver-assist system would be released next. Canada-based Tesla owners, for example, have been excited about the system for a long time. With this in mind, CEO Elon Musk noted that while he cannot guarantee anything, FSD Beta would likely be released to Canada next month. Musk added that FSD Beta requires code tweaks for Canada’s roads systems.

A little more FSD Beta action around Toronto from last night pic.twitter.com/8e1vvaNB87 — Jeff 💙✌️ (@JeffTutorials) October 29, 2021

While Musk has maintained a rather conservative approach with regards to releasing FSD Beta for Canada, some members of the program have already tested the advanced driver-assist system in the country, and the results have been positive. Tesla Model 3 Performance owner @JeffTutorials, for example, took a road trip through Canada using FSD Beta, and much to his pleasant surprise, the system performed relatively well on the country’s roads. Reflecting on his experience after the trip, the FSD Beta tester noted that in some instances, the system actually performed better in Canada than it did in the United States.

