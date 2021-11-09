Tesla FSD early adopters get Autopilot Camera Upgrade invites for Model S and X

By

Tesla has started sending out Autopilot Camera Upgrade invites to Model S and Model X owners who purchased Full Self-Driving when it was initially launched years ago. As per the communication, Tesla is now poised to start camera retrofits for its older cars, which would allow Model S and Model X vehicles with FSD to access the full suite of features currently offered by the company.

A screenshot of the communication has been shared online, and it reads as follows: “As an owner with Full Self-Driving Capability and early production cameras, you are eligible for complimentary Autopilot Camera Upgrade. Camera replacements are required to access a continuously expanding suite of Full Self-Driving Capability features. To arrange your complimentary camera replacements, schedule a new appointment from the Service menu in your Tesla App,” the message read.

Together with the launch of the new initiative, Tesla also updated its official webpage for its Full Self-Driving Computer Installations. A new section titled “Camera Replacements” has now been added to the page. The section outlines which customers are eligible for the retrofit, when the service will be available, which camera units will be replaced, how long the hardware update would take, and how early FSD adopters could schedule an appointment for the Autopilot Camera Upgrade.

It should be noted that the ongoing program is only open for vehicles that were purchased with Full Self-Driving Capability prior to September 2018. Tesla notes that only the early production cameras will be replaced with cameras with a different type of color sensor. This retrofit is only open to older Model S and Model X vehicles as well. Early Model 3s are not included in the initiative.

Autopilot Camera Upgrade retrofits are scheduled to start in November 2021, when Tesla starts sending out invites to owners of older Model S and Model X. Those who are invited would receive a message through their Tesla App informing them that a retrofit for their vehicle is available. That being said, Tesla has noted that with the company working through supply constraints, invitations for camera upgrades would be sent first to vehicles with the highest safety scores and Intel Atom-powered MCU2 units. Tesla FSD vehicles with NVIDIA Tegra-3-powered MCU1 units are poised to follow at a later date.

Cameras that would be physically replaced with the complimentary Autopilot Camera Upgrade include the forward-facing cameras, rearward-looking side cameras, and forward-looking side cameras. The entire process should take about an hour, and mobile service personnel should be able to conduct the retrofit without any issues.

There is no doubt that Tesla’s Autopilot Camera Upgrade program is noteworthy, and it does back up what Elon Musk recently promised on Twitter. Based on what Tesla has stated in its official webpage for the service, however, owners of Model S and Model X vehicles that are still equipped with MCU1 units, and who have been unable to access the Safety Score system so far despite having purchased FSD in the past, would likely be waiting some more to receive the advanced driver-assist system’s latest features.

Check out Tesla’s full update on its Autopilot Camera Upgrade program here.

