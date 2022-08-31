By

Elon Musk announced that Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.2 would roll out to all 100,000 testers next week as planned.

Version 10.69.2 will be the last phase of Tesla’s latest software update release. In the first phase, Tesla released the FSD Beta update to 1,000 testers. The company released 10.69.1 this week to 10,000 testers.

Elon Musk recently commented to beta tester Jon Herrity: “10.69.1 is even better. We reduced latency & jitter in hardware command loop, so time from object detection to brake actuation is 10% to 20% better.”

Herrity released a video testing 10.12.2 – 2022.12.3.20, showcasing how Tesla FSD beta works when it detects kids on the road. His video attempted to disprove Dan O’Dowd’s anti-FSD claims.

Tesla plans to raise the price of FSD Beta after the wide release of 10.69. So anyone interested in getting FSD might want to consider purchasing it now. Currently, it costs $12,000 in the United States. Tesla plans to raise the price to $15,000 in the US.

Tesla FSD Beta Testers on 10.69

Thus far, most Beta testers have seen significant improvements in the self-driving software since the release of 10.69. For instance, @WholeMarsCatalog stated that the latest FSD Beta update was more human-like in its driving. Another tester, @teslaownersSV, commented that 10.69 executed the smoothest driving experience with little to zero disengagements.

FSD Beta 10.69.1

The verdict is still out on 10.69.1.

Tesla FSD Beta 10.69 release notes are available, here. Version 10.69.1 has similar release notes with a few new tidbits. One of the most significant changes to 10.69.1 is that Tesla reset strikes to zero.

Chuck Cook recently shared his first impressions of v. 10.69.1 update. Check out his video below!

