Tesla starts rolling out FSD 10.9 with “more natural” left turns and “calmer” launches

By

Tesla started rolling out FSD Beta 10.9. According to the release notes, V10.9 features a number of incremental changes that might provide a noticeable improvement in FSD Beta’s real-world performance.

Based on reports online, FSD Beta 10.9 appears to be part of software update 2021.44.30.10. Noted Tesla hacker @greentheonly further remarked that the EV maker is rolling out a new map update with its recent patch. These updated maps might make the Tesla user experience better during trips.

A look at the release notes for V10.9 suggests that Tesla is hard at work to make FSD Beta behave more and more like a human driver. Particularly interesting are references to “more natural” unprotected left turns, which should increase the system’s safety, as well as “calmer” launches when there are imminent slowdowns ahead, which should make the drive smoother than before.

The following are the specific release notes for FSD Beta 10.9.

Early Access Program FSD Beta 10.9

Improved intersection extents and right of way assignment by updating modeling of intersection areas from dense rasters (“bag of points”) to sparse instances. Increased intersection region IOU by 4.2%. The sparse intersection network is the first model deployed with an auto-regressive architecture that runs natively with low latency on the TRIP Al accelerator chip, through innovations in the Al compiler stack.

Upgraded generalized static object network to use 10-bit photon count streams rather than 8-bit ISP tonemapped images by adding 10-bit inference support in the Al compiler stack. Improved overall recall by 3.9% and precision by 1.7%.

Made unprotected left turns across oncoming lanes more natural by proceeding straight into intersection while yielding, before initiating the turn.

Improved lane preference and topology estimation by 1.2% with a network update and a new format for navigation clues.

Improved short deadline lane changes with better modeling of necessary deceleration for maneuvers beyond the lane change.

Improved future paths for objects not confined to lane geometry by better modeling of their kinematics.

Made launches from stop more calm when there in an imminent slowdown nearby.

Improved gap selection when yielding to a stream of oncoming cars on narrow roads.

In recent posts on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that FSD Beta should start rolling out to Canada in the next two to four weeks, though the company plans to be “cautious.” Musk confirmed that since the FSD Beta program was launched in October 2020, there has not been one accident or injury involving the advanced driver-assist system to date.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla starts rolling out FSD 10.9 with “more natural” left turns and “calmer” launches