Tesla has changed how its speed profiles work for Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised, with the feature now able to be used on more roads than previously allowed.

In FSD version 12.5.6.2, Tesla has adjusted the software to allow speed profiles to be used on any road with a speed limit of 50 or higher, after previous versions only allowed the feature to be used on highways. The news was confirmed this week by Tesla’s Vice President of AI Software Ashok Elluswamy, who confirmed the news on X this week.

The FSD Supervised version was released with Tesla software update 2024.33.30, and in response to one user noticing that they are now able to use speed profiles on city streets, Elluswamy notes that the profiles have now been extended to include more than just highways.

“Speed profiles were extended to 50 mph or higher speed limit roads,” Elluswamy said.

Tesla’s FSD Speed Profiles: now available on more roads

Tesla offers three separate speed profiles, including Chill, Standard, and Hurry, the latter two of which were previously called Average and Assertive modes, respectively. Tesla re-worked its FSD drive modes earlier this year, with Elon Musk in June noting that Tesla would switch the wording of the modes to include Standard and Hurry.

Chill mode will keep drivers in slower lanes and will generally avoid changing lanes to get ahead. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hurry mode offers faster overall driving speed, more regular lane changes to get ahead, and generally sticking to the fast lane. Meanwhile, the Standard mode is somewhere in between, balancing the extra speed offered by the Hurry mode with an overall relaxed approach to lane positioning.

The software is expected to first roll out to vehicles with Tesla’s AI4 computer, though it will also likely roll out to those with the older HW3 equipment in due time. While the FSD speed modes aren’t currently available for roads under 50 mph, we could eventually see the feature add functionality at slower speeds.

